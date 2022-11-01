Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,023 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,563. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

