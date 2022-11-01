Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after buying an additional 1,371,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 305,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,044. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

