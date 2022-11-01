Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,691 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. 83,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,442. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

