Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 195,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

