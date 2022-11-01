C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

