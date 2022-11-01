Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 9,160,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMBL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,611. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -670.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after buying an additional 3,507,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $48,801,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 667.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,250,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,602 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

