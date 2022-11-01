Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$39.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.93. The company has a market cap of C$10.87 billion and a PE ratio of -59.97. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$38.09 and a 52-week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -188.73%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

