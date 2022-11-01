Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Update

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,200 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 449,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

NYSE BRDG remained flat at $15.66 on Tuesday. 39,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.85. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 4.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

