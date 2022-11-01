Braintrust Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Braintrust has a total market cap of $128.47 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00007840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.28 or 0.31554317 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

