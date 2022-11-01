Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Price Target Lowered to 140.00 at Berenberg Bank

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from 150.00 to 140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRDF opened at $18.20 on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Get Borregaard ASA alerts:

About Borregaard ASA

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.