Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Price Target Lowered to 140.00 at Berenberg Bank

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from 150.00 to 140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Borregaard ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRDF opened at $18.20 on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.
About Borregaard ASA
