BNB Reaches Market Cap of $53.11 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. BNB has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion and approximately $2.26 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $332.00 or 0.01618427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,978,297 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

