Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,056,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 50,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Black Hills by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.8 %

Black Hills stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.37. 1,201,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,362. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

