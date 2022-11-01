Bitcoin SV Hits Market Cap of $907.89 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $907.89 million and approximately $59.09 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $47.25 or 0.00230724 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,480.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.00561568 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00049873 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,213,002 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.