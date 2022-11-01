Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.36.

Biogen stock opened at $283.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.92. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $285.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

