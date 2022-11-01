BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BIO-key International Price Performance

NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.80. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.50.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 94.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

