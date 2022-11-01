BinaryX Reaches Market Capitalization of $406.49 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $406.49 million and approximately $33.15 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for about $146.17 or 0.00712777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,162,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,780,899 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

