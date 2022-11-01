Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Bill.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Bill.com stock opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

