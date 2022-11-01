Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Benessere Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benessere Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BENE. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 2,410.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,260,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,584 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 825,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 341,454 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 146,906 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

