Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.71. The company had a trading volume of 117,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,133. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.