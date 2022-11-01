Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 425.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. 9,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

