Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.