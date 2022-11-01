Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 10,094 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. 15,970,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

