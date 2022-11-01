Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Befesa Stock Up 0.4 %

ETR BFSA opened at €35.14 ($35.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. Befesa has a twelve month low of €29.04 ($29.63) and a twelve month high of €73.60 ($75.10). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.01.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

