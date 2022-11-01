Barrington Research Raises Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target to $30.00

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCOR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Blucora Price Performance

BCOR stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 26,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,527. Blucora has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 113.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

