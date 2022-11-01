Barclays Trims Crown (NYSE:CCK) Target Price to $90.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.13.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Crown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Crown by 11.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Crown by 30.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,050,000 after acquiring an additional 368,424 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

