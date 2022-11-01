Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Down 8.1% in October

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 129,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darryl Demos acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,808 shares of company stock valued at $90,099 over the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,717. The company has a market capitalization of $243.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.