Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 2,218 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 209.0% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $350.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.32. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.