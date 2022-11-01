Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.50 ($5.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,846. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

