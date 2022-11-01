Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,400 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 832,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. 953,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $614.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBAR. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

