Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 105,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.70. The stock has a market cap of $389.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

