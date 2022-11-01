Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 52,522 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,522 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 105,813 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. 87,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,960. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

