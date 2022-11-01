Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Down 10%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 54,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 69,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Aztec Minerals Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

