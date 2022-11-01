Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 18501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$10.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

