Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion. Avantor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 123,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,543. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avantor to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.