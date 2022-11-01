Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $19.36 or 0.00094143 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.78 billion and $517.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00069765 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015208 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001737 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025897 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007144 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000277 BTC.
About Avalanche
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,545,668 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
