AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $17.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2,549.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,464. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,560.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,221.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2,147.56. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

