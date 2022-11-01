Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 683,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 619,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,506. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Autoliv by 34.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Autoliv by 59.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $3,817,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

