Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.48 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $78.48 million and approximately $31.44 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $7.13 or 0.00034807 BTC on exchanges.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
