Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $600.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $600.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.26. Atrion has a 52 week low of $542.10 and a 52 week high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

