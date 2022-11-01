Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.31.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
Further Reading
