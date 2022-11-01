Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

