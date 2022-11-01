Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 116.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 74.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114,903 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,170. Athenex has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

