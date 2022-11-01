ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at TD Securities

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $30.57 on Friday. ATCO has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

