ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at TD Securities

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
ATCO Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $30.57 on Friday. ATCO has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.
ATCO Cuts Dividend
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
