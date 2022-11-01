Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ASTC opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 958.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astrotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,961,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,779.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 728,167 shares of company stock worth $310,025. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astrotech

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.