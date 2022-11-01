Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

AAWH stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Ascend Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.62.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

