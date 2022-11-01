Ark Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Ark has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $55.10 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006950 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005660 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004930 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,201,520 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

