Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in October

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

ARCT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. 25,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,870. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

