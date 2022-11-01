Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday.

Arch Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARCH traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.29. The company had a trading volume of 489,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,275. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 119.20%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 52.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,732,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Arch Resources by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

