Aragon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.85 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $75.84 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00008853 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003158 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,420.88 or 0.31400064 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012264 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,958,140 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.