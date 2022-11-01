Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,777. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

