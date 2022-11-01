AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

APPF has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $2.88 on Monday, hitting $125.37. The stock had a trading volume of 228,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $910,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $58,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,369. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AppFolio by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AppFolio by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 46.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

